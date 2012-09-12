TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to hold in a range on Thursday as investors wait to see
if the U.S. Federal Reserve delivers fresh stimulus, with a risk
that profit-taking could weigh after the market's strong rise to
a two-week closing high.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,900 to 9,000 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed
at 8,945, down from the close in Osaka of 8,950.
Concerns about the euro zone crisis should ease slightly
after Germany's constitutional court gave the go-ahead for the
country to ratify the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and
budget pact, paving the way for the European Central Bank to
bring down Italy and Spain's borrowing rates.
However, with that decision largely anticipated and priced
in on Wednesday, when the benchmark climbed 1.7 percent to a
two-week high, investors could be unwilling to make bullish bets
ahead of the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting on Thursday.
"Buying of futures helped the market up yesterday but today
profit-taking could weigh on the upside. Of course the main
theme of the day is people waiting to see what happens with the
FOMC," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Market players say more quantitative easing by the Fed
should boost sentiment in global markets, but there are also
fears it will further weaken the dollar against the yen, which
hit a 3-1/2 month high against the greenback on Tuesday, hurting
exporters.
The Nikkei closed at 8,959.96 on Wednesday, with the 9,000
level now eyed as its next resistance level. Investors are also
angling to get the index to 9,000 as a strike price for a
monthly settlement of a large number of options on Friday,
market players said.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-ITOCHU CORP
Trading company Itochu is in advanced talks with Dole Food
Company Inc to buy its packaged foods and Asia Fresh
businesses for around $1.7 billion, with an agreement expected
soon, according to a source close to the matter.