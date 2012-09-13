US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as Apple weighs
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped slightly at Thursday's open as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve delivers fresh stimulus, and profit-taking could weigh after the market's strong rise to a two-week closing high in the previous session. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent to 8,943.72, and the broader Topix also dipped 0.2 percent to 740.51.
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets