TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped slightly at Thursday's open as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve delivers fresh stimulus, and profit-taking could weigh after the market's strong rise to a two-week closing high in the previous session. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent to 8,943.72, and the broader Topix also dipped 0.2 percent to 740.51.