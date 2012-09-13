* Apple suppliers see gains after iPhone 5 unveiled * Investors focus on stocks insulated from strong yen * Market in wait-and-see mode ahead of FOMC By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped slightly in early Thursday trade as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce fresh stimulus, although gains for tech-related shares after Apple announced its iPhone 5 launch curbed losses. Investors took profit after Germany's highest court gave the go-ahead for the country to ratify the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), meeting expectations that drove the market up to a two-week closing high on Wednesday. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,955.26, but held above its 14-day moving average at 8,884.00. "Germany did what everyone expected, but now all eyes are on the Fed," said Hirokazu Fujiki, manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities. "Even if they decide to purchase more bonds, no one knows the potential scale or content of those purchases, which is creating a lot of uncertainty." Hopes for a third round of "quantitative easing" via bond purchases were spurred on by disappointing U.S. jobs data on Friday, as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke framed employment concerns as justification for further stimulus in a speech last month. More quantitative easing by the Fed is expected to boost sentiment in global markets, but there are also fears it will further weaken the dollar against the yen, which hit a 3-1/2-month high against the greenback on Tuesday, hurting exporters. Investors continued to shield themselves from the risk of a stronger yen by buying up stocks of companies with little exposure to overseas markets, such as Gree Inc, which rose 4.9 percent and was the most-traded stock on the main board. Parts suppliers to Apple Inc were in demand after the U.S. company unveiled a new iPhone, with Meiko Electronic Co Ltd jumping 17.6 percent and Foster Electric Co Ltd , Sumida Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd gaining between 1.6 and 5.5 percent. Elsewhere, Itochu Corp slightly outperformed the market by inching up 0.5 percent after Dole Food Company Inc said it was in advanced talks to sell the Japanese trading company its packaged foods and Asia fresh businesses for around $1.7 billion. Analysts said investors were angling for a 9,000 strike price for Friday's monthly settlement of a large number of options, but that the event was not spiking volumes as usual because most were unwilling to make big moves ahead of the Fed's decision. The broader Topix index was flat at 741.59.