TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to end just below the key psychological 9,000-mark on mounting expectation of fresh stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with big gains for shippers and Apple suppliers buoying the market. The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,995.15, but faced resistance at its 200-day moving average at 8,998.64. The broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 744.23.