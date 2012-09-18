TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Nikkei average was flat on Tuesday as support from a weaker yen offset concerns over companies with large exposure to China, stirred by an escalation of anti-Japan protests as tensions rose over a territorial dispute between the two countries. The Nikkei was flat at 9,157.54 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday in the wake of the announcement of another round of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Monday was a public holiday in Japan. "The concerns are what, if anything, these Chinese protests turn into," a senior dealer at a foreign brokerage said. Nissan Motor Co fell 2.4 percent after the carmaker said on Monday it had suspended production in China for two days, while Honda Motor Co dropped 1.6 percent. Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, which have considerable exposure to China, lost 1.8 and 2.6 percent, respectively. Fast Retailing shed 4.5 percent to 17,920 yen after it said it would close more of its Uniqlo clothing stores in China on Tuesday, as it expects anti-Japan demonstrations there to escalate. But Olympus Corp was up 2.9 percent and had reached an 11-month high after state broadcaster NHK reported on Friday that Sony Corp was in the final stages of talks to invest 50 billion yen ($634.4 million) in the cash-strapped endoscope maker. Sony shares were up 3.5 percent. The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 758.41. The yen was quoted at 78.550 to the dollar on Tuesday and had retreated as far as 78.93 on Monday, a one-week low, pressured by speculation the Bank of Japan might ease policy later in the weekl. It was well off a seven-month high of 77.13 hit last Thursday after the Fed announcement. Other gainers included Japan's largest security firm Secom Co Ltd, which advanced 1.9 percent after the Nikkei business daily said Tokyo Electric Power Co is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data centre business to Secom for around 50 billion yen.