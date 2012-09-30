TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to rebound on Monday after technical-related selling
pushed the benchmark to a two-week closing low on Friday and led
to a second straight quarterly fall in July-September.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and
8,950, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 8,860 on Friday, down 0.1 percent from the Osaka
close of 8,870.
"I think the market should rebound as the drop on Friday was
bigger than expected and there was no bad news in the market,"
said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "Investors
will likely be short-covering today."
The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,870.16 on Friday, with
losses widening in the afternoon as traders said stop-loss
selling had been triggered after Nikkei futures broke below
8,900. The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to
737.42.
Investors were likely to focus on China's official
purchasing managers' index due out later in the day.
In Europe, Spanish bank stress tests, which were released on
Friday, showed banks will need 59.3 billion euros ($76.3
billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious downturn, mostly
within expectations.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.5 percent in July-September, its
second straight quarterly loss after suffering a 10.7 percent
drop in the April-June period. However, it is still up 4.9
percent this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp is making "adequate volumes" of displays it is known
to supply for Apple Inc's new iPhone 5, a company
executive said, indicating that a possible bottleneck in
supplies of screens may have eased.
--NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
The head of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said the
newly merged company forming the world's second-biggest
steelmaker will embark on further cost-cutting in a bid to
counter a slump in the price of the metal.
--NISSAN MOTOR CO
Nissan Motor is falling well short of its goal of doubling
sales of its Leaf electric car this fiscal year as sales in the
United States are particularly weak despite high gas prices.
--TAIHEI KOGYO CO LTD
Taihei Kogyo said after the market close on Friday that it
would buy unlisted NS-Elex Co Ltd through a share swap. Each
NS-Elex share would be worth 2.85 shares in Taihei Kogyo.
--NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO
Two acrylic acid storage tanks and one toluene tank at
Nippon Shokubai's Himeji plant in western Japan exploded on
Saturday afternoon, killing one fire fighter and injuring more
than 30 people, Japanese media said.