TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Nikkei share average was
set to rise on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing
expanded in September, beating expectations, while a softer yen
should lend support to export-driven stocks.
Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 8,750 yen to 8,900 on Tuesday, with gains driven by
investors covering short bets rather than new money flowing into
the market.
"We can expect a modest gain today because the ISM was
surprisingly positive and the yen has pulled back a little bit,
but the upside remains heavy," said Yoshiro Ito, chief
strategist at Okasan Online Securities.
"There are fundamental concern about corporate profits as we
head into earnings season later this month."
U.S. stocks rose overnight after data showing the U.S.'s ISM
index rose to 51.5 from 49.6 in August, outdoing expectations
for a reading of 49.7, according to a Reuters poll, and
offsetting concern about slowing growth in China and Europe.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,810, up 0.3
percent from the close in Osaka.
The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,796.51 on Monday, falling
to a three-week closing low on poor economic sentiment in Japan
and Chinese manufacturing and as firms cut their interim
earnings forecast due to dwindling demand.
The benchmark and the broader Topix index pared
gains before close after the Bank of Japan bought 3.8 billion
yen ($49 million) of real-estate investment trusts (J-REITs) to
support the market.
Concern about a global slowdown weighed heavily on the
Japanese stock market through September, with the yen staying
strong as a "safe haven" and thereby eating into exporters'
overseas revenues once repatriated. The benchmark lost 1.5
percent in the last quarter.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-EACCESS LTD
Softbank Corp announced shortly before Monday's
close that it would acquire smaller mobile provider eAccess
through a stock swap deal valued at 180 billion yen
($2.3 billion), which will give eAccess shares a value of 52,000
yen, up from their closing price on Monday of 19,000 yen.
-SONY CORP, HITACHI LTD, TOSHIBA CORP
Japan Display Inc, created through the integration of the
small-display arms of Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba, is to begin
mass production of OEL panels for smartphones in 2014 in a bid
to compete with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
-SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD, LAWSON INC,
FAMILYMART CO
Japan's three biggest convenience store operators have grown
their interim group profits by between 3 to 6 percent, according
to the Nikkei business daily, due to the increasing popularity
for their own-brand goods.