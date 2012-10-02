India says won't be impacted by some Gulf nations snapping ties with Qatar
NEW DELHI, June 5 India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.
TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Tuesday's open after data showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in September, beating expectations, while a softer yen lent support to export-driven stocks. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,826.29 while the broader Topix stepped up 0.4 percent to 735.24.
NEW DELHI, June 5 India will not be impacted by some Gulf countries cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.
* Aditya Birla Nuvo -says NCLT approves composite scheme of arrangement between company and Grasim Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Financial Services