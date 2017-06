TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Nikkei slipped on Tuesday on concerns over company earnings amid sluggish global growth after a handful of firms cut forecasts, but losses were capped by gains in mobile operator Softbank Corp after its purchase of a smaller rival. The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,786.05, hitting a three-week closing low for a second day in a row, while the broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 731.19.