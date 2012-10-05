US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Oct 5 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose in early trade on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting and key U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to 8,856.10, while the broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 737.07.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)