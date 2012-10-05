* Nikon extends losses on report of disappointing H1 profit
* Toyota sales hit by anti-Japanese sentiment in China-
source
* BOJ leaves policy unchanged
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 5 Japan's Nikkei average hit a
one-week high on Friday, lifted by gains in some battered
cyclical stocks, but Nikon Corp tumbled on reports of poor
earnings and carmakers were sold off on concern about plummeting
sales in China.
The Bank of Japan's decision to stand pat on policy briefly
sent the benchmark into negative territory in the afternoon, as
it struck a more pessimistic tone on the state of the economy,
adding to worries about weaker profits as company results season
fires up.
Caution ahead of U.S. jobless data later in the day also
capped gains.
The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,863.30, its highest
level since last Friday, a s investors scooped up riskier assets
such as miners and shippers after both sectors were hurt by
concerns about the global slowdown. The mining subindex
moved up 1.5 percent while shippers
advanced 2.1 percent.
However, the benchmark lost 7 points on the week after
sputtering down in thin volume for the first few days on a lack
of incentives to buy.
Reinforcing concerns that many companies are preparing to
slash profit forecasts in Japan's imminent earnings season,
Nikon Corp shed 4.8 percent, extending Thursday's 3.6
percent drop after the Nikkei newspaper said its interim
operating profit would drop 43 percent on the year.
"Many investors favour Nikon as their only pick in the
tricky consumer electronics sector, so when its valuation takes
a hit people have to readjust their positioning," said Shigeo
Mito, manager of equity investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Group.
"I reckon about 80 percent of export-dependent firms are
going to cut their earnings forecasts, so a lot of investors are
taking flight to safer stocks that are more focused on the
Japanese market," Mito added.
However, as this shift started even before the last
quarterly earnings season, when 54 percent of Nikkei companies
reported results below analysts' expectations, some doubt that
domestically-oriented stocks can continue to meet expectations.
"We've come to a point where people are worried that the
declines in profit forecasts that were priced in last time are
going to get even worse," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo
Asset Management.
For this quarter's results, SmartEstimates from Thomson
Reuters StarMine expects an average negative earnings surprise
of 1.2 percent.
Seven & I Holdings Co Japan's top general retailer,
lost 4.2 p ercent a fter trimming its annual outlook due to a 2.5
percent drop in quarterly profits as weaker sales at its
supermarkets offset growth from its convenience stores.
"Japanese stocks are no longer looking cheap because they
have far too much capital compared to their U.S. counterparts,"
said Kikuchi of Myojo Asset Management.
"They should really cancel more shares to improve
return-on-equity, but they won't do so unless they really feel
the heat."
The benchmark Nikkei is up 4.8 percent so far this year,
trailing a 16.2 percent rise in the S&P 500 and an 11 percent
gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.
Overnight, the S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth
day, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's
jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labour market.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 113,000 jobs were
created in September compared with 96,000 jobs in August, while
the unemployment rate is seen at 8.2 percent, versus 8.1 percent
in August.
MUJI MOVES UP
Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd, the operator of household
goods and apparel store Muji, climbed 4.3 percent after it
raised its operating profit forecast for the year ending
February 2013 after first-half earnings were solid.
Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.6 percent after a source
with knowledge of the matter said its sales in China fell 40
percent in September from a year earlier to around 50,000 cars,
and the decline will likely force the company to miss its sales
target of 1 million cars there this year.
The steep drop was likely due to growing anti-Japanese
sentiment on the back of a territorial dispute that has sparked
protests and boycotts of Japanese products and goods.
Honda Motor Co dropped 0.5 percent and Nissan Motor
Co, which has higher exposure to China than Toyota,
fell 1.5 percent as investors feared similar revenue misses from
the Japanese automakers.
In contrast, other foreign brands such as BMW and
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz enjoyed higher sales in China
last month.
The broader Topix index edged up 0.2 percent to
737.13 in relatively light trade, with 1.49 billion shares
changing hands, less than Thursday's 1.64 billion but more than
the eearly days of the week.