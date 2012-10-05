TOKYO, Oct 5 Japan's Nikkei average hit a one-week high on Friday, lifted by gains in some battered cyclical stocks, but Nikon Corp took a tumble on reports of poor earnings and carmakers were sold off on concern about plummeting sales in China. The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,863.30, but was down on the week by a whisker, while the broader Topix index picked up 0.2 percent to 737.13.