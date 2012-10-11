US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday, heading for a third straight day of losses, on mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate earnings will be weak after a tame start to the U.S. results season. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,524.45, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 711.58.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)