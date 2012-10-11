* Car parts maker Tokai Rika sags after Toyota recall
* KDDI climbs after J.P. Morgan lifts price target
* Shin-Etsu Chemical rises after Nomura upgrade
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei average fell to its
lowest in two months on Thursday, losing ground for a third
straight day on mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly
corporate earnings will be weak after the U.S. results season
got off to a slow start.
By the midday break, the Nikkei had eased 0.2
percent to 8,579.37 after falling as much as 8,514.63. The
benchmark has lost 7.6 percent since hitting a four-month high
on Sept. 19.
Printer and semiconductor production-related companies
rebounded after a recent battering on concerns over the outlook
for the PC market.
"People have chosen to come in to do a bit of short-covering
on some of the things that have been oversold," said a senior
trader at a European bank.
Advantest Corp rose 6.4 percent after shedding 31
percent from Sept. 19 to Oct. 10, while Canon Inc
gained 1.4 percent, snapping a five-session losing streak.
Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd, which is down 39
percent year-to-date, climbed 3.4 percent.
The broader Topix index was flat at 717.08 in active
trade, with volume at 57 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days.
Ryota Sakagami, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities said market participants remained worried that this
earnings season was set to yield a slew of cuts to annual
forecasts, as well as some negative surprises.
"However, if you look at the current prices of individual
companies, they should have priced in downward revisions. The
market is overreacting," he said, but added that the Nikkei
could fall as low as 8,250 in a worst case scenario.
SmartEstimates from Thomson Reuters StarMine show
expectations for an average negative earnings surprise from
Nikkei 225 companies of 1.3 percent for July-September quarterly
results.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 1.5 percent so far this year,
trailing a 13.9 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a
9.9 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell for a fourth day after
Chevron Corp said third-quarter profits would be
"substantially lower" than the previous quarter, while Alcoa Inc
posted a quarterly loss and cut its outlook for global
aluminum demand.
Japanese automakers and parts suppliers were under pressure
after Toyota Motor Corp said it would recall more than
7.4 million vehicles worldwide for faulty power window switches.
The sector was already faced with concerns over the impact
of sluggish global growth and anti-Japanese sentiment in China
over a territorial dispute between the two countries.
Car parts maker Tokai Rika Co Ltd slumped 8.5
percent after the recall by Toyota, which lost 1 percent, in
line with a 1.1 percent fall in rival Nissan Motor Co.
Other gainers included KDDI Corp, which advanced
2.4 percent after J.P. Morgan lifted its price target on the
mobile operator.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd added 1.7 percent after
Nomura upgraded its rating on the company to 'buy' from
'neutral' and lifted its price target.