US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei share average eased at Monday's open as investors remained downbeat about below par profit reports as earnings season gets into gear, with disappointing U.S. results on Friday hitting sentiment. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,529.15, while the broader Topix also lost 0.1 percent to 717.70.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)