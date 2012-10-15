TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei rallied on Monday as investors picked up shares after a broad sell-off last week, with buyers encouraged by Chinese inflation data that signalled Beijing had room for further policy easing to shore up growth in one of Japan's main markets. Despite abiding concerns about earnings outlook cuts for Japanese companies, the Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 8,577.93 points, while the broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 722.99.