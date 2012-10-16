TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped at Tuesday's open after U.S. stocks got a lift from stronger-than-expected results at Citigroup Inc, but was seen unlikely to hold on to big gains in the uncertainty ahead of Japan's earnings season. The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,649.33, while the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 728.12.