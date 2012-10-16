* Softbank rebounds after CEO Son clarifies $20 bln
acquisition
* Banks lending Softbank funds for deal boosted
* Kirin drops after cutting 2015 sales target
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday as index
heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the company
confirmed a $20 billion acquisition of a U.S. competitor with a
loan from four banks that also benefited from the news.
Softbank bounced back 9.2 percent after losing over 20
percent since rumours of the deal emerged last Friday, while
three of the four banks sources say will lend Softbank funds for
the deal -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
-- gained between 1.7 and 2.5 percent in heavy trade.
"It's just clarity on the structure. People didn't know if
they were going to have to pay higher than what was rumoured,
they were concerned about dilution, and (Softbank CEO Masayoshi)
Son came out and flat-out denied that," said a partner at a
foreign hedge fund.
"But given how much it was sold, it's just a relief rally,"
Japanese equities were also given a boost after U.S. stocks
moved up overnight as Citibank Inc's results came in
stronger than expected, helping indexes recover from last weeks'
heavy losses.
The Nikkei added 87.37 points to 8,666.00 as
investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last
week as investors braced themselves for disappointing earnings
from companies pressured by a global slowdown, strong yen and
anti-Japanese sentiment in China.
"There's been concern about the exporters and the yen
continuing to be where it is but I tend to think that it's been
a bit overdone," the partner said.
"A lot of people were throwing in the towel and that creates
a pretty violent reaction on the downside."
The partner also said that many companies had factored in
the yen staying at around 78 versus the dollar, meaning that the
ongoing strength of the yen should not lead to companies cutting
their forecasts further.
However, ebbing demand might. Kirin Holdings Co
lost 3.3 percent after the beer and beverages maker cut its
sales target for 2015 to 2.3 trillion yen ($29.20 billion), down
from 3 trillion in 2006 due to a sluggish domestic market.
Yet the company also said it intends to increase operating
profit by more than 16 percent over the next three years to 180
billion yen ($2.3 billion) as it uses assets acquired in a
buying spree to boost its bottom line.
The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 728.76.
STOCKS GETTING CHEAPER
"The Topix index has also started to seem reasonable, but
investors are unlikely to go all-out on buying before companies
post their profits and forecasts," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity
general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Many companies on the broad Topix index are now
trading below book value, with an average price-to-book ratio of
0.9, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, compared with the
S&P 500's ratio of 2.2.
However, estimates from Thomson Reuters Starmine show
expectations for an average negative earnings surprise from
Topix companies of 1.4 percent for 2012, while an average 0.1
percent positive su r prise is expected for S&P 500 stocks.
Out of the 8 percent of companies on the S&P that have
reported results so far, 58 percent have topped expectations.
The Nikkei lifted off a two-month low on Monday, rising 0.5
percent to 8,577.93 after Chinese data prompted hopes that
policy could be eased further to shore up growth in Japan's
biggest export market.