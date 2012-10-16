TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.4 percent on Tuesday as index heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the company reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp would not dilute their shares. Gains were also seen for the banks that will loan Softbank funds for the deal. The Nikkei added 123.38 points to 8,701.31, while the broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 732.40.