TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Wednesday's open as the yen weakened after Moody's affirmed Spain's investment-grade credit rating and better-than-expected profits from Goldman Sachs' eased fears of a poor earnings season. The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,767.74 while the broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 738.24.