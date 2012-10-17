TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1.2 percent on Wednesday as the yen eased to a one-month low against the euro and dollar and amid an easing of investors' concerns about earnings, which had dragged the index down last week. The Nikkei added 105.24 points to 8,806.55, its highest close since Oct 5, while the broader Topix added 1 percent to 739.79.