TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher on Thursday, on track for a third day of gains on the back of a softer yen that helps exporters such as automakers, although trade was likely to be thin ahead of Chinese GDP figures due out during the morning session. The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,883.81 while the broader Topix also advanced 0.9 percent to 746.29.