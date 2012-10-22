TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei average inched up on Monday to mark its sixth straight day of gains, as a softer yen and expectations of easing from the Bank of Japan outweighed disappointing U.S. earnings from General Electric and McDonald's Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 9,010.71, above the psychologically key 9,000 level. The broader Topix index dropped 0.1 percent to 753.72.