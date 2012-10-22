TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to extend gains to a seventh straight session on Tuesday, lifted
by exporters as the yen softened on mounting expectations the
Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and
9,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,065 on Tuesday, up 0.5 percent from the
Osaka close of 9,020.
The yen fell to a three-month low of 79.965 yen to
the dollar on Monday as sources said the Bank of Japan was
leaning toward easing monetary policy again next week, with
policymakers discussing steps in addition to a further increase
in its asset buying scheme.
The Japanese currency was quoted at 79.935 to the dollar on
Tuesday.
"The weaker yen is a very supportive factor for stocks, but
after six days of gains, some investors will likely sell to lock
in their profits," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
On Monday, the Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,010.71 to log a
sixth straight day of gains, its longest such winning run in 13
months, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.1
percent to 753.72.
If the Nikkei were to finish with a seventh straight winning
session, it would be its longest such streak since July 2011.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.6 percent this year,
underperforming a 14 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and
an 11.6 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORP
Machinery maker Toyota Industries has struck a $759 million
deal to buy U.S.-based lift truck parts maker Cascade Corp
, adding to its key material handling business and
broadening its global customer base.
--EISAI CO LTD
U.S. health regulators approved Japanese drugmaker Eisai's
Fycompa tablets to treat partial seizures in epileptic patients,
saying current treatments on the market were unsatisfactory in
controlling seizures in some patients.
--NISSAN MOTOR CO
Nissan Motor is recalling 13,919 of its top-selling Altima
sedans in the United States because bolts that may not have been
tightened properly during production could fall off, increasing
the risk of a crash, according to U.S. safety regulators.