TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's Nikkei average snapped a seven-session winning streak on Wednesday as poor U.S. earnings prompted investors to pocket gains on export-focused firms, although better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data helped limit losses. The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 8,954.30, ending below the key 9,000-mark after closing above that level in the previous three sessions. The broader Topix lost 0.8 percent to 743.27.