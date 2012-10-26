BRIEF-India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly at Friday's open after disappointing results from Apple Inc compounded pessimism about forecast profit falls from the likes of Canon Inc, though expectations of central bank monetary easing limited the fall. The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,043.79, while the broader Topix also lost 0.1 percent to 750.55.
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was nil as on June 2 – cenbank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)