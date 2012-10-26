BRIEF-India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell from a four-week high on Friday on concerns Chinese funds may face heavy redemptions after local media reports of poor quarterly earnings, and after a disappointing result at index heavyweight Fanuc Ltd. The Nikkei lost 1.4 percent to 8,933.06, while the broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 741.23.
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was nil as on June 2 – cenbank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)