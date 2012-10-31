TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei share average moved higher at Wednesday's open after losing 1 percent on profit-taking a day earlier when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy in line with expectations. The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,917.34, breaking back above its 25-day moving average at 8,836.81, while the broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 738.77.