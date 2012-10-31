* Nikkei regains ground lost on profit-taking after the BOJ * Hitachi, Komatsu up after maintaining outlook guidance * Honda recovers after two days of losses By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1 percent on Wednesday morning after companies like Komatsu Ltd maintained their full-year outlooks, enabling the index to regain ground lost a day earlier when the Bank of Japan eased in line with expectations. Index heavyweight Fanuc Ltd lent support to the benchmark after its client and Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd posted strong third-quarter results. But some market participants said they did not have much faith in the index's gains as Wall Street has been closed for two days due to a massive storm and there was uncertainty about how U.S. markets would react to the disaster later in the day. "Results from exporters are not looking good, which makes me think recent gains, including today's, are a bit flimsy," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. The Nikkei had climbed 1 percent to 8,926.44 by the midday break, breaking back above its 25-day moving average at 8,837.13. It had fallen on profit-taking a day earlier to a two-week low after rallying recently on a softer yen and on expectations of BOJ easing. The BOJ increased the size of its asset buying and lending programme by $138 billion, bringing the total to $1.14 trillion. Sentiment also picked up after the yen did not firm as much as investors had feared it would, said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "It's been rather unclear why the yen weakened so much recently, so it was encouraging to see that it's likely due to the U.S. recovery gathering momentum and not just expectations of easing," Sakagami said. The yen initially dipped to 79.41 against the dollar, but later eased to 79.53, a slight positive for exporters fretting about shrinking overseas profit due to an unfavourable currency rate. EARNINGS LOOKING UP Although the Japanese earnings season has been largely disappointing so far, investors took heart after some firms did not cut guidance as feared. Construction machinery maker Komatsu advanced 4.2 percent. Electronics conglomerate Hitachi Ltd climbed 2.7 percent, hitting a one-week high. Many firms have slashed their profit outlooks this earnings season as a global slowdown and a boycott of Japanese products in China threatens revenues. Honda Motor Co gained 1.7 percent, following a loss of 7.3 percent over the previous two sessions after chopping its annual net profit forecast by 20 percent. "Honda may be up today but look how much it lost. Their sales goal in China is optimistic at best," said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley's Fujito. But Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd shot up 7 percent to an 11-year high after the carmaker hiked its annual operating profit forecast to 82 billion yen ($1 billion), up 22 percent from its previous estimate, citing improved margins. "We expect growth in Japanese sales in H2 of high-end Impreza, XV and Forester models, thanks in part to supply increases, and as such we look to ongoing strong profit growth," Nomura Securities said in a note. Fanuc gained 2 percent after Hon Hai's net profit in July-September rose 57 percent from a year earlier and about 140 percent from the previous three months. Ricoh Co Ltd dropped 4.8 percent to a one-month low after the office equipment maker missed guidance for its interim operating profit, although it raised its annual dividend to 29 yen from 25 yen and left its full-year operating profit outlook unchanged. Major companies reporting after the close include Softbank Corp, Panasonic Corp, Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba Corp. Softbank was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, up 0.6 percent. The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 740.30 in moderate trade, with volume at 47.8 percent of its full-day average over the past 90 days.