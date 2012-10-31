TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday as investors took comfort that some firms, such as Hitachi Ltd and Komatsu Ltd, did not cut their full-year earnings guidance as feared. The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,928.29, and was up 0.7 percent this month, its third straight monthly gain. The broader Topix index climbed 1.2 percent to 742.33.