TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to tread water on Thursday after month-end buying in
the previous session took the index to close up for the month
and ahead of the key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,850 and
9,000, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,920 on Wednesday, unchanged the Osaka
close.
"New York shares were softer towards the closing, which
doesn't leave a good impression. I suspect month-end buying
helped support the Nikkei until yesterday," said Yutaka Miura,
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"Nonetheless, on the whole, the market may take a
wait-and-see stance as the U.S. job data is just around the
corner."
The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500
closed little changed on Wednesday while the Nasdaq
Composite edged lower in a session with slightly less than
average volume after a two-day close due to a massive storm.
"The 25-day moving average (at around 8,837) is an important
support but the Nikkei seems to be capped by the 200-day moving
average (at around 9,066) as well. The next trend may emerge
when one of these levels are broken," Miura said.
On Wednesday, the Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,928.29 to end
the month of October 0.7 percent higher, its third straight
monthly gain. The broader Topix index climbed 1.2
percent to 742.33.
Company earnings remain weak this quarterly reporting
season, with 56 percent of the 64 Nikkei companies that have
reported undershooting market expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine. That compared with 54 percent in the previous
quarter.
Still, the benchmark Nikkei is up 5.6 percent this year but
lags behind a 12.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5
percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--PANASONIC CORP
Panasonic said it will lose almost $10 billion this business
year as it cleans out risky holdings, writing down billions of
dollars of goodwill and assets in its mobile and energy units
while its new boss readies for a fresh bout of restructuring.
--TOSHIBA CORP
Toshiba cut its full-year group operating profit forecast by
13.3 percent to 260 billion yen ($3.27 billion) on Wednesday
from its previous outlook of 300 billion yen, saying the
uncertain global economy weighed on its prospects.
--SOFTBANK CORP
Softbank said it plans 700 billion yen of capital
expenditure in the year to next March 31.
It also said it is mulling various options with regard to
its future stake in eAccess Ltd, which it acquired in a
$1.84 billion deal in October.
--AEON CO LTD
Carrefour said on Wednesday that it made final the
sale of its operations in Malaysia for an enterprise value --
including equity and debt -- of 250 million euros ($324 million)
to Aeon, Japan's No. 1 supermarket operator.