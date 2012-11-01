* Panasonic slumps 19 pct after huge net loss forecast * TDK and Fujifilm fall after cutting their outlook * Sources say Sharp sees bigger net loss for 2012/13 * Softbank, Murata Manufacturing beat expectations in Q2 By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei average inched up on Thursday as a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing data outweighed weakness in Panasonic Corp, which tumbled by nearly a fifth after it forecasted huge losses for a second straight year. TDK Corp and Fujifilm Holdings Corp also slumped after cutting their full-year outlooks amid sluggish global growth, but mobile operator Softbank Corp gained after posting better-than-expected quarterly results. "It's quite clear that the earnings have been characterised by sharp downward revision in exporters or companies that were expecting a second-half recovery," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "The reaction to many of these revisions are actually not that negative," he said, adding that market had been pricing in bad numbers for a while. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,935.56 by the midday break. Some 56 percent of the 64 Nikkei companies that have reported have undershot market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 54 percent in the previous quarter. Consumer electronics firm Panasonic plunged 19.1 percent and was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover. It forecast a net loss of almost $10 billion for this business year, nearly matching last year's record net loss, as it seeks to clean house with writedowns. If Panasonic shares were to finish the day at current losses, they would hit their lowest close since 1978, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. TDK Corp sank 5.9 percent and Fujifilm Holdings Corp sagged 4.9 percent. Sharp Corp dropped 2.3 percent after two sources said the struggling TV maker is planning to revise its full-year net loss forecast to 450 billion yen from a previous outlook for a 250 billion yen loss. The broader Topix index was flat at 742.07 in active trade on Thursday morning, with volume at 60 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. China's economy is finally regaining traction, official and private sector factory surveys showed, although the recovery remains sluggish with the latter recording its 12th straight month of slowing growth. Softbank, which is buying Sprint Nextel Corp for $20 billion, posted second-quarter operating profit ahead of expectations, and its shares rose 4.2 percent and were the second-most traded. Mazda Motor Corp cut its earnings outlook but surged 7.4 percent as its revised full-year operating profit forecast of 25 billion yen was ahead of a market consensus of 23 billion yen. The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.7 percent this year but lags behind a 12.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index. According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks last week, with a net sell of 15.4 billion yen of shares, after a week of net buying. Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said retailers could again be buying in the market after almost unwinding their margin positions. "Usually individuals trade a lot in the small caps, so small caps tend to outperform when they start actively trading," he said. Other gainers lending support to the market included Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, which climbed 6.4 percent after the Apple Inc supplier's second-quarter operating profit came in above the market consensus.