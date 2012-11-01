TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open higher and test the key 9,000-mark on Friday as
upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data
lifted sentiment ahead of the key nonfarm payroll figures later
in the day.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and
9,100, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,055 on Thursday, up 1.2 percent from the
Osaka close of 8,950.
"I expect a firm open, but then rangebound trading today
after that," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities. "Yen weakness is a supportive factor for
stocks, but ahead of the U.S. payrolls report, there probably
won't be big moves."
Data from payroll processor ADP showed U.S. companies added
158,000 jobs in October -- the fastest pace in eight months,
while U.S. consumer confidence jumped last month to its highest
in more than four years.
On Thursday, the Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,946.87, while
the broader Topix index put on 0.1 percent to 743.32.
Company earnings have been weak this quarterly results, with
59 percent of the 90 Nikkei companies that have reported
quarterly earnings undershooting market expectations, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 54 percent
in the previous quarter.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.8 percent this year, trailing a
13.5 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 11.9 percent
gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.
Still, Japanese equities are more expensive than their
European peers, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 11.6 versus STOXX Europe 600's 10.9, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream. The S&P 500 carries a 12-month forward P/E
of 12.6.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
The struggling TV maker warned it might not be able to
survive on its own as it almost doubled its full-year net loss
forecast to $5.6 billion, and said it was considering alliances
with other companies.
--SONY CORP
Sony booked a small operating profit in the second quarter
after a loss a year ago, helped by the sale of a chemicals
business that offset weak demand for its TVs and other devices,
and it kept its full-year profit guidance.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota's sales in China fell 44 percent in October from a
year earlier as the Japanese automaker remains pressured under
the impact of a territorial dispute between the Asian
neighbours.
However, its sales in the United States rose 15.8 percent
last month from a year ago period.
--NIKON CORP
Nikon said on Thursday it is slashing its forecast for
stepper sales in the year to next March by 39 percent to 28
steppers, down from an August forecast to sell 46 of the
multi-million dollar lithography machines.