TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Wednesday in line with gains in U.S. stocks, but is expected to hold a tight band as investors await the result of the U.S. presidential election. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 9,029.20 just after the open. The broader Topix also rose 0.6 percent, to 749.08.