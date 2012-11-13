US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early Tuesday trade after falling for six straight sessions, but gains may be limited on concerns about a U.S. fiscal policy standoff that threatens to push the country into recession. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,713.39, and the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 724.12.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)