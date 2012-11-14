TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei ticked up on Wednesday to end a seven-straight session losing run, with struggling TV maker Sharp Corp up 7.2 percent on news of possible investment, although looming U.S. fiscal woes and the euro zone debt crisis capped gains. The Nikkei ended 3.68 points higher, or 0.04 percent, at 8,664.73, while the broad Topix was flat at 722.41.