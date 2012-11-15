US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's Nikkei rose in early trade on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, offsetting concerns about the prospect of protracted negotiations to resolve fiscal gridlock in the United States. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,697.21, while the broader Topix also added 0.4 percent to 725.24.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)