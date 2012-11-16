TOKYO, Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed on Friday after the leader of Japan's main opposition party, seen as likely to become premier after an election next month, called for more monetary policy easing. Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister and head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said the central bank should push interest rates to zero or below zero to spur lending, prompting the yen to slide to a six-month low. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 8,902.33, and the broader Topix index climbed 0.8 percent to 743.58.