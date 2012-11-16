TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei stock average rallied 2.2 percent on Friday to regain the key 9,000-mark as investors bet Japan's main opposition party, whose leader vowed to put more pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy, will win next month's election. The Nikkei climbed 194.44 points to a two-week closing high at 9,024.16, and logged its biggest one-day percentage rise in two months. The index gained 3 percent this week. The broader Topix advanced 1.9 percent to 751.34.