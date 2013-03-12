US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to mark a fresh 4-1/2 year high in early Tuesday trade, on track for a ninth straight day of gains as a softer yen and expectations of monetary easing continued to drive up shares of exporters and financials. The Nikkei put on 0.7 percent to 12,430.69, while the broader Topix also added 0.7 percent to 1,049.01.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.