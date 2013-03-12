TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to mark a fresh 4-1/2 year high in early Tuesday trade, on track for a ninth straight day of gains as a softer yen and expectations of monetary easing continued to drive up shares of exporters and financials. The Nikkei put on 0.7 percent to 12,430.69, while the broader Topix also added 0.7 percent to 1,049.01.