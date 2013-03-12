US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, as investors took profits on recent gainers such as financials and exporters. The Nikkei closed down 0.3 percent at 12,314.81 after earlier rising as high as 12,461.97, its highest level since early September 2008. The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,035.90.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.