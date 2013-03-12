By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, as investors took profits on recent gainers such as financials and exporters. The Nikkei closed down 0.3 percent at 12,314.81 after earlier rising as high as 12,461.97, its highest level since early September 2008. The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,035.90.