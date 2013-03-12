TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to edge lower on Wednesday as investors will likely sell
exporters to take profits from recent gains following a pause in
the weakening of the yen, but losses are seen to limited by
ongoing expectations of monetary easing.
Market players said that tech shares and electric components
makers such as Murata Manufacturing Co and Kyocera
Corp may underperform on Apple Inc's weak iPad
shipments. The two companies are Apple
suppliers.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
12,150 to 12,350 on Wednesday, after slipping 0.3 percent to
12,314.81 on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak.
During early trade on Tuesday, the Nikkei climbed to as high as
12,461.97, its strongest level since early September 2008.
Analysts said recent gains were driven likely higher
overseas revenues for exporters on the back of the weakening
yen. The currency hit a fresh 3-1/2 year low on Tuesday on hopes
that the Bank of Japan might deliver expected monetary stimulus
sooner rather than later.
The dollar last traded at 95.87 yen, moving away from
a 3-1/2 peak of 96.71.
"Investors' risk appetite hasn't changed on expectations of
aggressive policy easing from the BOJ and hopes for further
weakness in the yen. But a correction is not surprising while
the yen's weakness has paused," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior
strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
He added that the Nikkei could trade around the Nikkei
futures' close in Chicago at 12,150 in early trade,
down 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 12,260.
Japan's main opposition Democratic Party decided on Tuesday
to back the government's nominee for the Bank of Japan governor,
a lawmaker said, making it certain Haruhiko Kuroda will land the
top job at the central bank later this month.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Renesas Electronics Corp
Renesas will decide in fiscal 2013 whether to sell its
loss-making mobile chip business, the company said on Tuesday.
--Osaka Gas Co
Japan's second-biggest gas supplier Osaka Gas said on
Tuesday it plans to boost city gas sales by 5.4 percent to 8.977
billion cubic metres in the year starting April 2017.
--Nikon Corp
Nikon plans to reduce inventory in its camera business at
the end of fiscal 2012 by 20 percent from December levels
through re-examining its marketing strategy and streamlining
production, the Nikkei said.