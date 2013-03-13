* Nikkei turns positive as dollar trades above 96 yen * Foreigners are buyers, while domestic institutions are sellers - analyst By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average shook off opening weakness and edged up on Wednesday as exporters advanced on a weakening yen, while financials were bought on ongoing expectations of easier monetary policy. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 12,333.12, moving closer to a 4-1/2 year high of 12,461.97 hit in early trade on Tuesday. The index opened lower on Wednesday, but moved into positive territory in mid-morning trade after the dollar rose above 96 yen. Market players said that while foreigners and margin traders were Wednesdays' main buyers, domestic institutional investors as well as retail investors were sellers. Sony Corp rose 1.0 percent and Nissan Motor Co added 1.9 percent. In the financial sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 2.5 percent, while Mizuho Financial Group gained 0.9 percent. "As the fiscal year-end nears, domestic investors sell to adjust their positions; they will likely move to the sidelines soon and they won't invest aggressively until new funds are allocated in April... but hot money is pouring into the Japanese market as foreign investors are buying," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. On Wednesday, ahead of the market open, foreigners were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the sixth straight day. The Nikkei has gained 19 percent this year and 6.6 percent this month, as the likely higher overseas income for exporters on the back of the weakening yen and hopes for more monetary easing encouraged investors to back equities. The yen hit a fresh 3-1/2 year low of 96.71 on Tuesday on hopes that the Bank of Japan might deliver expected monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. Japan's main opposition Democratic Party decided on Tuesday to back the government's nominee for the Bank of Japan governor, a lawmaker said, making it certain Haruhiko Kuroda will land the top job at the central bank later this month.