TOKYO, March 14 The Nikkei average is expected
to tread in range on Thursday following two straight days of
losses, while investors await the confirmation of Bank of Japan
leadership nominees by parliament this week.
The Nikkei - which hit a 54-month intraday high of
12,461 on Tuesday - is likely to trade between 12,200 and
12,450, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 12,260 on Wednesday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka
close of 12,200.
"The Nikkei will fluctuate in a narrow range," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "There is no catalyst in
the overseas markets. Although the Dow rose for the ninth
straight day, it was up by a small margin."
The U.S. Dow Jones industrial average ticked up 0.04
percent to log its longest consecutive winning streak since
November 1996.
"On the other hand, we had two days of losses this week.
There is limit to the downside (for the Nikkei)," Hiroki said.
The government nominated Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of
aggressive monetary easing, as the next BOJ chief, and nominated
two deputy governors. Parliament is widely expected on Friday to
approve Kuroda as the central bank governor and Kikuo Iwata and
Hiroshi Nakaso as his deputies.
The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 12,239.66 on
Wednesday. That took the index to just below "overbought"
territory, with its 14-day relative strength index below 70, at
68.5.
The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to
1,031.42.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 41 percent since
mid-November, bolstered by a weaker yen after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe called for the BOJ to adopt bolder monetary policy in
his election campaign.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP
The world's No. 2 steelmaker by output said on Wednesday it
aims to cut costs from integrating operations but expects to
maintain its crude steel output at current levels over the next
three years.
- NINTENDO CO
A federal jury in New York on Wednesday found that the video
game company infringed an inventor's 3D display technology
patent with its handheld 3DS videogame system.
- SHARP CORP
Sharp rejected an offer by Samsung Electronics Co
to buy its copier and printer unit as part of a deal
that will see Samsung invest $110 million in return for a 3
percent stake.
- NISSAN MOTOR CO
Nissan is recalling five 2013-model year vehicles, including
top sellers Altima and Sentra, because the front passenger
airbag may not deploy in a crash, the automaker told U.S.
regulators.