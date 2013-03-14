* Nikkei gains 0.4 pct, Topix dips 0.04 pct * Parliament expected to confirm BOJ leadership nominees Fri * Foreign investors bought $12 bln of Japan stocks last week By Dominic Lau TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average advanced on Thursday after two days of losses as real estate companies rebounded ahead of the confirmation of Bank of Japan leadership nominees by parliament. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 12,282.95 by the midday break, facing resistance at its five-day moving average at 12,294.02 and after hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday. "Overseas clients are very bullish. We could see consolidation at this level right now as the FX trade is priced in but we are still at 96 (yen to the dollar)," a Tokyo-based trader said. "It's up to the corporate sector to deliver (growth)," he said, adding that upbeat company earnings guidance for the fiscal year that will start in April could be the next catalyst to drive the market higher. Betting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to drive the yen lower and drag the economy out of deflation, foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for the 17th straight week, the longest such run since early 2006 when reformer Junichiro Koizumi was prime minister. Foreign investors bought 1.12 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) in the week through March 9, their largest net buying since the Ministry of Finance began collecting the data in 2005. They bought a total of 5.36 trillion yen in the past 17 weeks, versus 5.80 trillion in their 19 straight weeks of net buying during the Koizumi era. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied nearly 42 percent since mid-November, bolstered by a weaker yen after Abe pursued bold reflationary policies to reignite the economy. Japanese retail investors have also got in the act. Jun Yunoki, an equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said their trading in Japanese equities reached 24.6 trillion yen in February, the highest monthly total since October 2007. "Retail investors tend to lag other investors, so I think there is room for them to buy more," Yunoki said. When retail investors start to pile in, it is usually a signal that the market is likely to peak. But Yunoki said it was too early to say whether the Nikkei has hit the top of its near-term range, adding that retail players who do not borrow for margin-trading are still net sellers. The real estate sector, which will benefit from Abe's reflationary policy, climbed 3.2 percent on Thursday morning as the best sectoral performer ahead of the confirmation of Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as the central bank governor. On Friday, Parliament is widely expected to approve the appointments of Kuroda as well as Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso as his deputies. But Seiko Epson Corp sank 4.7 percent after the printer maker cut its full-year dividend outlook for the business year ending March, citing weaker sales. Nintendo Co shed 3.2 percent after a U.S. federal jury in New York found the video game company infringed an inventor's 3D display technology patent with its handheld 3DS videogame system. The broader Topix index dipped 0.04 percent to 1,031.00, with trading volume at 48.3 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 trading days. WORDS OF CAUTION Some foreign investors were sceptical of Abe's policy. "Many investors have hurriedly moved from light to neutral in their allocations to Japanese equities and are debating the approach to real estate and bonds," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments. "We would still caution with 'caveat emptor'. Japan has seen a long series of attempts to turn the economy around. Historically, it has been right to doubt just how sustained any Japanese policy initiatives will prove to be," Milligan said. Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5 after steadily climbing from a near four-year trough of 10.4 in June last year, though the ratio is still below its 10-year average of 16.3, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.