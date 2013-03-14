TOKYO, March 15 The Nikkei share average is expected to rise and test a new 4-1/2 year high on Friday on growing expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy aggressively under new leadership, which is expected to be approved by parliament later in the day. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 12,300 and 12,600 on Friday after ending up 1.2 percent the previous day at 12,381.19, its highest close since September 2008. "Approval by the upper house will boost hopes for more decisive and swift policy easing," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. He added that exporters like automakers, and reflationary stocks such as realtors, warehouse operators and other stocks with large asset holdings were expected to extend their recent gains. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,370, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 12,330. On Thursday, the lower house approved Haruhiko Kuroda as the next governor of the Bank of Japan and Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso to serve as the BOJ's two deputy governors. They are expected to be endorsed by the upper house of parliament on Friday. Gains in U.S. and European stocks are also likely to bolster investors' risk appetite, analysts said. The Dow Jones industrial average ended at another record high, helped by data showing the job market's recovery was improving. Analysts added that sharp rises could be seen in early trade, but the market may trim gains later in the session as the weekend nears. > Dow ends up for 10th day, S&P nears record high > Dollar rally dulls as sterling & AUD steal the show > Long-dated Treasuries slip as labor market improves > Gold rise limited by Wall St rally, economic hope > U.S. oil futures settle at two-week high on strong data STOCKS TO WATCH - Honda Motor Co Ltd Honda will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including sedans, minivans and SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said on Thursday. - Idemitsu Kosan Co Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan has shut the sole 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan after finding an oil leak, the company said.