TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent in early deals on Tuesday, rebounding after the market had posted its biggest one-day percentage drop in 10 months. The Nikkei gained 182.30 points to 12,402.93 after sliding 2.7 percent in the previous session, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.2 percent to 1,040.61.