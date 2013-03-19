TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 2 percent on Tuesday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session on receding fears that a controversial bailout proposal for Cyprus could reignite the euro zone crisis. The Nikkei rose 247.60 points to 12,468.23, 0.74 percent below a 4-1/2 year high of 12,560.95 marked last Friday. Exporters and financials supported the rebound. The broader Topix gained 1.7 percent to 1,045.89.