TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday, bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus and expectations of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan's new leadership. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 12,621.66, its highest since early September 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,058.54.