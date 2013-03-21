* Foreigners buy Japan stocks for 11th day
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose to a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday as exporters gained on the
news of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus,
and expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan's new leadership.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 12,618.01 at the midday
break.
In early trade, it rose as high as 1.4 percent to 12,650.26,
its highest level since early September 2008, which is also a
resistance level for the Nikkei. The level is the 50 percent
retracement of its slide from late February 2007 to late October
2008, when the global economy suffered its worst recession since
the Great Depression of the 1930s.
On Wednesday, Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive
easing, took the central bank's helm along with deputies Kikuo
Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso.
"The market expects easing at its first meeting (on April
3-4) under the new leadership, so until then, the market should
stay strong," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at
SMBC Friend Securities.
The Nikkei has gained 21 percent this year on
widely-expected aggressive policy easing after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's campaign to pull the country out of persistent
deflation and bolster growth.
The yen has weakened 11 percent during the same period,
boosting hopes that exporters' overseas earnings will be lifted
when repatriated.
The Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,058.07.
On Thursday, Sony Corp gained 4.0 percent and was
the most-traded stock on the board by turnover, while Canon Inc
added 2.2 percent and Hitachi Ltd rose 3.3
percent.
Among other gainers, Yahoo Japan Corp jumped 3.2
percent after the company raised its forecast range for dividend
payments for the fiscal year ending March 31 to between 385 and
390 yen from an earlier forecast of 382 to 387 yen.
Analysts noted investors were relieved after the Fed said it
will retain its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme to
support the economy, pushing the dollar to 96.13 yen,
within striking distance of a 3-1/2 year high of 96.71 reached
last week.
The yen last traded at 96.03 yen against the dollar.
While many analysts are bullish about the Nikkei's outlook,
they said the Japanese market is still vulnerable to a rise in
the yen.
"Excessive worries about a bailout on Cyprus have receded,
but we still need to stay alert on currency moves as we were
caught off-guard by the yen's rise the other day (when the
controversial Cyprus bailout plan rattled markets)," SMBC
Friend's Matsuno said.
"We were reminded that the yen could be bought when
investors want to avoid risk."
Cypriot leaders held crisis talks on Wednesday to avoid a
financial meltdown a day after the country's parliament rejected
a levy on bank deposits, which had been proposed over the
weekend by European Union officials.
FOREIGN BUYING CONTINUES
Amid strength in the Japanese market, Japan equity weighting
by global institutional investors was 15 percent overweight for
March, up for the third month while investors have confidence in
Japan's corporate earnings outlook, according to a survey
conducted by Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.
"In sector allocations, Japan investors' overweight position
on banks increased again to stand at a very high level, though
they are even more heavily-weighted toward autos, which
continues to be the most popular sector," equity strategist
Naoki Kamiyama wrote in the report.
The banking sector has outperformed the overall
market by rising 30 percent this year, while the transport
equipment sector has gained 25 percent.
On Thursday, foreigners placed net buy orders for Japanese
stocks for the 11th straight day before the market opened.
But some analysts say that those who pour in money in to the
market before the cautiously awaited BOJ's policy meeting on
April 3-4 are mostly short-term investors.
"Short-term buyers like hedge funds are chasing both futures
and cash markets higher on hopes for monetary easing while they
plan to sell after the news is out," said Shun Maruyama, chief
equity strategist at BNP Paribas. "Long-term investors would not
buy at this timing."